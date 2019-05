After a red hot start to his career with the Phillies, Bryce Harper has hit a rough patch.Harper has just 3 hits in his last 27 at-bats, dropping his average to .221. To make matters worse, he's tied for the Major's leader in strikeouts (58). He went 1-for-4 in Thursday's 11-3 loss, which dropped the Phils to 24-19.Ducis Rodgers and Jamie Apody debate whether fans should be worried about the $330-million man in this week's Sports Flash.Vote in this week's poll question below: