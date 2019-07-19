sports flash

More vital to playoff run: Hoskins or Harper?

A split vs. the MLB-best Dodgers has some fans thinking postseason for the Phils again. Sports reporter Jeff Skversky dives into what the Phillies need to do to make the playoffs and how hitters Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper can rejuvenate the offense during the playoff push.

Harper, Hoskins rally Phillies past Dodgers with 4-run 7th
Bryce Harper tied the game in his Phillie Phanatic headband with an RBI single and Rhys Hoskins ripped a two-RBI single in the seventh inning to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.


