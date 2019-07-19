Vote in this week's poll question below.
More vital to playoff run: Hoskins or Harper?
A split vs. the MLB-best Dodgers has some fans thinking postseason for the Phils again. Sports reporter Jeff Skversky dives into what the Phillies need to do to make the playoffs and how hitters Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper can rejuvenate the offense during the playoff push.
