Week 16 will, in all likelihood, decide the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff future.Jeff Skversky caught up with members of the team to gauge how their feeling going into this do-or-die game at the Linc.A win over Dallas will put the Birds in the driver's seat to capture the division crown, needing only a Week 17 win vs. New York or a Dallas loss vs. Washington to secure their third consecutive postseason trip.But a loss gives Dallas the NFC East title for the second straight year, ending Philadelphia's season.It's a must-win game on Sunday and we want to know how you feel about the Birds.Let us know how you think Sunday will play out in the poll below.