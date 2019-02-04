SUPER BOWL 53

Millions of Americans expected to skip work Monday as 'Super Bowl Fever' strikes: Study

EMBED </>More Videos

According to a study by a human resources management group, 17 million people are expected to call out sick the day after the Super Bowl. (Shutterstock)

If you watched the Super Bowl last night and wound up staying home today, you're not alone.

"Super Bowl fever" is expected to cause 17 million people to call out sick on Monday, according to a study by Kronos. The human resources management group surveyed 1,107 adults for its annual report.

Productivity can be lost even if you do go into the office. Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. estimated that companies lose a total of $296 million in productivity for every ten minutes that employees spend with Super Bowl-related activities, such as discussing the game.

The sick days and the lower productivity could add up to $3 billion in lost work, according to the executive coaching firm.

"Super Bowl fever" has caused some to call for Super Bowl Monday to be a holiday, and Heinz even made a commercial petitioning for it in 2017.


On Sunday night, the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history. Tom Brady also made history with the win, becoming both the oldest Super Bowl-winning quarterback at 41 and the player with the most Super Bowl titles ever with six.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE ON SUPER BOWL 2019:

New Toy Story 4, Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel spots air during Super Bowl

Shirtless Adam Levine renews Janet Jackson Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction debate

Gladys Knight's national anthem performance before Super Bowl 53: PHOTOS

Maroon 5 headlines Super Bowl halftime show with Big Boi, Travis Scott and Spongebob

'I'm going to Disney World!' History of the iconic post-Super Bowl phrase
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSuper Bowl 53nfllos angeles ramsNew England Patriotsu.s. & worldhealthofficecareersstudy
SUPER BOWL 53
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
Watch new 'Toy Story 4,' Marvel trailers
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest scoring Super Bowl ever
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
More Super Bowl 53
SPORTS
WATCH: Chris Long accepts Walter Payton Man of the Year award
Eagles QB Carson Wentz says he could have been better teammate
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest scoring Super Bowl ever
Eagles QB Carson Wentz says he could have been better teammate
More Sports
Top Stories
Eagles QB Carson Wentz says he could have been better teammate
Man, 21, shot in stomach after handing over wallet
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Man killed, father seriously injured in Crescentville fire
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
Super Bowl drivers reminded of new Pa. DUI law
Off-duty sergeant helps nab armed Little Caesar robber
Man arrested for killing mother's boyfriend in Upper Dublin
Show More
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
5 die when plane hits Calif. house, sparks fire
Philadelphia priest placed on leave following sex assault allegations
WATCH: Chris Long accepts Walter Payton Man of the Year award
Crash knocks down traffic lights in Center City
More News