SURPRISE! Alshon Jeffery visits class of 2nd grader that sent him heartwarming letter

One second grader has captured the sentiment of many Eagles fans in a heartfelt letter to Alshon Jeffery as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 11 on January 15, 2019.

Surprise! Alshon Jeffery was so moved by the letter a second grader sent him that he visited her class today.

Action News was the only one there as the Eagles player surprised the students. Jamie Apody captured the moment when Jeffery walked into the classroom:

Earlier this week, a young girl named Abigail wrote a heartwarming letter. Her father tweeted a photo of it. In just a couple of days, the letter went viral.

It turns out Abigail was not the only one to pen a letter - all of the students in Ms. Morris's class at Sarah Starkweather Elementary in West Chester did.

Jeffery, a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, dropped a pass that was intercepted by New Orleans Saints corner Marshon Lattimore. The interception eliminated any hopes for the Eagles to make it to the Super Bowl again.
Eagles fans have sent support to Jeffery since the devastating loss, including 8-year-old Abigail Johnson.

In her letter, Abigail said, "I am a huge Eagles fan. When I watched the play last night I was crying."

She continued, "I think you are an awesome player no matter what. It takes a lot of practice and courage to catch a ball."


It was clear that Jeffery was devastated after his missed catch. He laid face down on the ground for a moment before heading to the sidelines as the Saints finished off the game.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) lies on the turf in front of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) after the Saints intercepted a pass.



Abigail's letter won't be the only one delivered to Alshon Jeffery. Her entire 2nd grade class at Sarah Starkweather Elementary in West Chester is sending him pages of encouraging words.

"We talked about empathy and kindess and kind of talking about how Alshon might feel," said Abigail's teacher, Alli Morris. "We wanted to boost him up after a tough loss."

Jamie Apody tweeted this emotional video as Doug Pederson greeted each of his players as they went into the locker room following the game.



After the game, Jeffery said, " I got to make that play. That's on me. I'll take that loss. That's on me. I let all my teammates down, city of Philadelphia. That's on me. I'll take that."



Abigail says, "Don't get mad [easily]. I know you can do it. We all know you are a good player."

