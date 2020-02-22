Sports

Swarthmore College's basketball team is an undefeated powerhouse

SWARTHMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some of the best basketball in the country is being played right in our backyard. No, not on the Main Line -- but at Swarthmore whose team is ranked # 1 in Division 3.

This is a school that's known for its academics when they're not on the court. Their stars, like Senior Nate O'Dell, a chemistry major, is publishing papers on "In Situ Quantification of Silver Nanoparticle Dissolution Kinetics in Simulated Sweat Using Linear Sweep Stripping Voltammetry."

Here's something easy to understand: the Garnets are 24-0, that's the most wins in school history.

Coach Landry Kosmalski, who's going for his 150th career win on Saturday, has been the key to turning around this team's success.

He says they don't talk about being undefeated but more so about their 2019-2020 journey together.

Swarthmore basketball has been around for over 100 seasons and they never made it to the NCAA Tournament until this group of seniors were freshman.

Now they'll go for the fourth-straight year. Their goal this time? Is to win a National Title.
