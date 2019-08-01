Teen won't get entire amount of Fortnite World Cup winnings

The Montgomery County teenager who won this year's Fortnite World Cup is finding out there are some strings attached to his winnings.Sixteen-year-old Kyle Giersdorf, from Pottsgrove, won $3 million at last weekend's video game tournament.But about $600,000 from his winnings will go to the e-sports team that he signed a contract with in March.That's according to the Wall Street Journal.It reports such contracts are common in e-sports when gamers are scouted from the internet and signed to deals.