Temple field hockey game called off so pre-football game fireworks could go off on time

KENT STATE UNIVERSITY, Ohio (WPVI) -- A field hockey game at Kent State University between Temple University and the University of Maine was called off so pre-football game fireworks could go off on time.The scoreless game went into double overtime and was called off so the football game could start on time.During the overtime, Kent State University officials entered the field declaring it "no contest" so the school's football game could start on time including the pre-game fireworks scheduled.Temple's Director of Athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft said on Twitter he is proud of the team and the coach for the way they handled the disappointment of not being able to complete a hard fought match.Kent State University officials regretted the game was stopped because of "previously discussed" guidelines.The National Field Hockey Coaches Association said there was a "drop dead" time of play, but they couldn't understand how the fireworks were deemed more important.