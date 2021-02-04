The secret behind Joel Embiid's monster year

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10291021" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Sixers center is among the early favorites for MVP and a new addition to the team has helped his cause.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Sixers sit atop the NBA's Eastern Conference and are racking up awards by the week.Doc Rivers was named Conference Coach of the Month.Joel Embiid is the reigning Player of the Month, and kept up his stellar play with 34 points and 11 rebounds in a 118-111 win over Charlotte on Wednesday night.He joins Allen Iverson, Charles Barkley, Moses Malone and Dr. J as the only Sixers to have won the honor more than once.Embiid is having himself quite a season. He's in great shape. He's shooting lights out. And he averaged 28 points and 11 rebounds last month in January.While Rivers and his fitness are big factors, I think Dwight Howard has a lot to do with Embiid's success this season.It was a great idea to bring him here to mentor the big fella, light a fire under him when he needs it.Plus, you know Joel doesn't want to be shown up by an old guy.Howard thinks Embiid has what it takes to be among the best to ever play the position.And this season, he's showing it.