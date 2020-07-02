The state of sports: Phillies, Sixers prepare to get back to work

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Usually when we talk about player safety in sports it revolves around injury, not something as serious as the coronavirus.Sixers coach Brett Brown knows the risks, even as his players return to the practice floor preparing for a season restart in Orlando on August 1.The concern spans all sports - including soccer.The Philadelphia Union departed for Florida on Thursday to begin their season at the same venue as the NBA at Disney's Sports Complex.The Phillies are also back on the field preparing for a shortened season which is set to begin in just a few weeks.And while everyone can't wait to hear "play ball," questions and concerns are being heard as well.In the NHL, they're still waiting for their deal to be ratified by the player's union and to find a safe place to play.Meanwhile, the Eagles and the rest of the NFL still plan to start training camp later this month, but the preseason plan is already being scaled back. The league is expected to announce soon that they are cancelling preseason games 1 and 4 for all teams.