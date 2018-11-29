ACTION NEWS SPORTS

Three and Out: Josh Adams' emergence and December predictions

Jeff Skversky and Ron Jaworski discuss the rise of the Eagles No. 1 back and other hot topics for the Birds.

The Eagles head into Monday Night Football after a season-saving win vs. the Giants. Among the stars of that game were Josh Adams and the replacements in the secondary. Action News sports reporter Jeff Skversky and former Eagles QB Ron Jaworski go three deep on the Birds as they enter the final month of the season.

1st Down: The emergence of Josh Adams
2nd Down: Buying the new-look secondary?
3rd Down: Predictions for December
The Eagles star wideout dishes on his favorite thing about Philly, his bromance with Jimmy Butler and his favorite TD celebrations.

Ducis and Rick Williams go 1-on-1 predicting the outcome of Redskins-Eagles and other huge Week 13 matchups.


