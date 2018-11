Three and Out: Josh Adams' emergence and December predictions

EMBED >More News Videos The Eagles star wideout dishes on his favorite thing about Philly, his bromance with Jimmy Butler and his favorite TD celebrations.

EMBED >More News Videos Ducis and Rick Williams go 1-on-1 predicting the outcome of Redskins-Eagles and other huge Week 13 matchups.

The Eagles head into Monday Night Football after a season-saving win vs. the Giants. Among the stars of that game were Josh Adams and the replacements in the secondary. Action News sports reporter Jeff Skversky and former Eagles QB Ron Jaworski go three deep on the Birds as they enter the final month of the season.The emergence of Josh AdamsBuying the new-look secondary?Predictions for DecemberFollow 6abc's Eagles coverage at Eagles on 6abc