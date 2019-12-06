Jaws breaks down Giants-Eagles on MNF

The Philadelphia Eagles have a golden opportunity to bolster their playoff chances with a win against the Giants on Monday Night Football.
The Birds could pull even with Dallas after the Cowboys suffered their third straight defeat Thursday night. The Birds are heavy favorites against the Giants but Eli Manning's return could throw the Eagles for a curve.
1st Down: Should the Birds go on the run
2nd Down: The Good, the bad, the Eli
3rd Down: Can Carson get right?
Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 27, Giants 17
