Sports

Jaws breaks down Giants-Eagles on MNF

By
The Philadelphia Eagles have a golden opportunity to bolster their playoff chances with a win against the Giants on Monday Night Football.


The Birds could pull even with Dallas after the Cowboys suffered their third straight defeat Thursday night. The Birds are heavy favorites against the Giants but Eli Manning's return could throw the Eagles for a curve.
In this week's Three and Out, Ron Jaworski breaks down the tape on the Birds' running game, Eli Manning's return and getting the old Carson Wentz back.

1st Down: Should the Birds go on the run

2nd Down: The Good, the bad, the Eli
3rd Down: Can Carson get right?
Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 27, Giants 17
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsthree and out
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
GoFundMe scam: Mark D'Amico pleads guilty to state charge
Man with gun terrorizes school bus full of kids in Wilmington
UPS truck driver killed in Florida shootout identified
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
2 dead after fiery crash on I-95 in Bristol, Pa.
Hundreds of students skip class to attend climate change rally
Show More
Philadelphia animal rescue in need of blankets, towels
Police: 2 women steal wallet at Northern Liberties bar
Credit card thieves targeting suburban shoppers: Police
Teen girl becomes Philly's 108th child struck by gunfire this year
AccuWeather: Tracking Big Temperature Swings
More TOP STORIES News