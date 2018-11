Timberwolves agree to trade Jimmy Butler to 76ers

Sources confirm to @6abc Sixers traded for 4x All-Star Jimmy Butler from Minnesota Timberwolves in 5 Player deal



🔹Sixers Get 🔹

▶️Jimmy Butler

▶️Justin Patton



🔹Sixers Trade🔹

▶️Dario Saric

▶️Robert Covington

▶️Jerryd Bayless

▶️2022 2nd Round Pick@6abc #JimmyButler pic.twitter.com/l5b2uMlHg7 — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) November 10, 2018

Jimmy Butler has been an All-Star in EACH of the last 4 seasons



Butler Accolades

🏆4x All Star

🏆2x All-NBA

🏆4x All-Defensive

🏆2014-15 Most Improved@6abc #JimmyButler#Sixers #TrustTheProcess #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/x46d1jkU9b — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) November 10, 2018

After a standoff that has stretched into the first part of the season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to trade Jimmy Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers , league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.Butler and the Sixers expect to reach a deal on a long-term contract this summer, league sources told ESPN. The Sixers made the trade to add Butler to a Big Three with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons The Timberwolves will receive a package that includes Robert Covington Jerryd Bayless and a second-round pick, sources said, and Minnesota will also send Justin Patton to Philadelphia.Once the trade is complete, the Timberwolves may waive Bayless, but the team is still considering its options, sources said.------