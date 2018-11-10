Timberwolves agree to trade Jimmy Butler to 76ers

Butler and the Sixers expect to reach a deal on a long-term contract this summer, league sources told ESPN. The Sixers made the trade to add Butler to a Big Three with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
Sources confirm to @6abc Sixers traded for 4x All-Star Jimmy Butler from Minnesota Timberwolves in 5 Player deal
🔹Sixers Get 🔹
▶️Jimmy Butler
▶️Justin Patton
🔹Sixers Trade🔹
▶️Dario Saric
▶️Robert Covington
▶️Jerryd Bayless
▶️2022 2nd Round Pick@6abc #JimmyButler pic.twitter.com/l5b2uMlHg7
The Timberwolves will receive a package that includes Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a second-round pick, sources said, and Minnesota will also send Justin Patton to Philadelphia.
Once the trade is complete, the Timberwolves may waive Bayless, but the team is still considering its options, sources said.
Jimmy Butler has been an All-Star in EACH of the last 4 seasons
Butler Accolades
🏆4x All Star
🏆2x All-NBA
🏆4x All-Defensive
Butler Accolades
🏆4x All Star
🏆2x All-NBA
🏆4x All-Defensive
🏆2014-15 Most Improved
