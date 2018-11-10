Timberwolves agree to trade Jimmy Butler to 76ers

Jimmy Butler has been an All-Star in EACH of the last 4 seasons



Butler Accolades

🏆4x All Star

🏆2x All-NBA

🏆4x All-Defensive

🏆2014-15 Most Improved