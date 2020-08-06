Philadelphia Union look to keep magical run alive at Disney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin jokingly apologized for keeping his players from going home to their family."Apology to all the wives, girlfriends and kids back home in Philly right now. Please do not blame me, this has to go on your husbands and dads for being good at soccer and prolonging this thing," said Curtin after advancing to the final four of the MLS is Back Tournament.No apology needed. Nobody is complaining about this extended stay as they're hoping to make a magical run at Disney.The Union are in the final four with a shot to score their first championship in their 11-year history.Curtin says, "We're starting to be talked about in that upper echelon of teams, but now the objective is to win a competition. To win these final two games and lift a trophy."If the Union beat Portland Wednesday night, a team they have struggled with over the years, they will advance to the finals next week against Orlando or Minnesota.There's no question the club has come a long way.Union Defender Jack Elliott says, "maybe people are little more aware of what we do and don't count us out as quickly."Curtin adds, "Our players have improved drastically over the years on the field, which it a step forward for the club."