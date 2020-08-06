Action News Sports

Philadelphia Union look to keep magical run alive at Disney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin jokingly apologized for keeping his players from going home to their family.

"Apology to all the wives, girlfriends and kids back home in Philly right now. Please do not blame me, this has to go on your husbands and dads for being good at soccer and prolonging this thing," said Curtin after advancing to the final four of the MLS is Back Tournament.

No apology needed. Nobody is complaining about this extended stay as they're hoping to make a magical run at Disney.

The Union are in the final four with a shot to score their first championship in their 11-year history.

Curtin says, "We're starting to be talked about in that upper echelon of teams, but now the objective is to win a competition. To win these final two games and lift a trophy."

If the Union beat Portland Wednesday night, a team they have struggled with over the years, they will advance to the finals next week against Orlando or Minnesota.

There's no question the club has come a long way.

Union Defender Jack Elliott says, "maybe people are little more aware of what we do and don't count us out as quickly."

Curtin adds, "Our players have improved drastically over the years on the field, which it a step forward for the club."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiafloridaaction news sportsdisneysoccerphiladelphia union
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS SPORTS
Doug Pederson says he feels great after COVID-19 positive test
Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
Phillies will head to New York to resume schedule Monday night
Mike Trout, wife Jessica welcome baby boy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dramatic, dangerous water rescue in shopping center parking lot
Missing 5-year-old girl from Montgomery County found dead
I-676 closed until at least Thursday afternoon after barge hits bridge
Marmora residents cleaning up after powerful tornado
Woman shot on SEPTA platform; gunman at large
Hero helps rescue children trapped in Doylestown daycare
Study: COVID-19 may cause long-term heart damage
Show More
Manayunk Brewery battered by pandemic, flooding
School food service director helping to feed students
Cleaning up after massive flooding along Darby Creek
Chopper 6 video: Storm damage at daycare, football field in Doylestown
Philly's emergency response team for pets shutting down
More TOP STORIES News