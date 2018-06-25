SPORTS

US Open Tennis to alter seeding following Serena's return

EMBED </>More Videos

U.S. Open to change seeding process. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 25, 2018. (WPVI)

When tennis star Serena Williams came back from having her daughter, the former number one player saw her ranking drop to 183.

The move ahead of the French Open sparked outrage.

And now, the United States Tennis Association is changing how it seeds players, and will take it into consideration when they return from pregnancy.

Williams made her comeback in March, after taking 14-months off to give birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia.

However, it's still not known if the seven-time champion will be seeded for next month's Wimbledon.

The committee will meet Tuesday to decide.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportstennisserena williamspregnancy
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News