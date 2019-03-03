US Women's Soccer team wear jerseys to honor iconic women

Some iconic names were on the field with the US Women's Soccer team in Nashville this weekend.
The team played England Saturday in the "She Believes" Cup Match.
Each US player had a different name on their jersey, honoring those who inspire women every day.
Mother Theresa, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Serena Williams, and Sally Ride, the first woman to fly in space, are just a handful of the chosen iconic women.
