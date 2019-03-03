SPORTS

US Women's Soccer team wear jerseys to honor iconic women

EMBED </>More Videos

US Women's Soccer team wear jerseys to honor iconic women. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 3, 2019.

Some iconic names were on the field with the US Women's Soccer team in Nashville this weekend.

The team played England Saturday in the "She Believes" Cup Match.

Each US player had a different name on their jersey, honoring those who inspire women every day.

Mother Theresa, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Serena Williams, and Sally Ride, the first woman to fly in space, are just a handful of the chosen iconic women.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssoccer
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Embiid on rest: I'm focusing on long-term health
Questionable plays doom 76ers late vs. Warriors
Curry scores 28, carries Warriors to 120-117 win over 76ers
Harper: I want my legacy to be all about winning
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning
People throughout the Delaware Valley are prepping for snow, again
Amtrak announces cancellations ahead of snowstorm
Man shot and wounded in restaurant parking lot in Bristol
Child dies after being pulled from hotel pool in Delaware County
22-year-old man critical after being shot in Northeast Philadelphia
Newspaper: $600,000 fine imposed on nursing home after outbreak
Roads are dry for now, but snow is heading our way
Show More
Car rolls down embankment in Fairmount Park
Suspect sought for credit union robbery in Philadelphia
Bryce Harper joins the Philadelphia Phillies
Fans line up to get the new Bryce Harper jersey
New Orleans police: 2 killed, 6 injured after car hits crowd
More News