USWNT receives criticism after running up score during World Cup game

The US women's national soccer team won the opening round of the world cup in France on Tuesday, beating Thailand 13-0.

There were cheers, but also swift criticism on social media by some who felt they celebrated each goal too much.

With Thailand never getting a score on the board, some knocked the US team for displaying poor sportsmanship, even a lack of class, for "rubbing it in" as they kept scoring deep into the game.

The coach is standing by her team.

Social media also exploded over the fact that the female players are still making less money than the men's team.

The ladies have won three World Cup wins, the guys haven't won any.

Right now, more than two dozen members of the US women's team are pursuing a lawsuit accusing US Soccer, claiming "institutionalized gender discimination."
