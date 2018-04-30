SPORTS

VIDEO: Little leaguer touches home in slowest (and cutest) way possible

His baseball coach told him to run toward home plate as fast as he could, but the little leaguer decided to do things at his own pace. (Twitter/@princessleah023)

WALNUT, Calif. (WPVI) --
Little League is the perfect place to learn the fundamentals of baseball, but one little leaguer decided to do things his way.

KABC-TV reports, 3-year-old Lennox Salcedo was participating in a Walnut Pony Baseball League game on Saturday, and as he was heading to home plate, he slowed things down. Way down.

The little slugger was seen going toward home plate in a robotic, slow-motion sprint. His coach told him to run as fast as he could, but Lennox decided to savor the moment instead.



Fans in the stands were cheering him on as Lennox finally touched home on a head-first dive.
Video of the run has already passed 3 million views.

There is no word yet on whether Lennox is signing autographs.

