PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

VIDEO: Philadelphia Eagles show Super Bowl LII championship ring on Action News

EMBED </>More Videos

The Philadelphia Eagles' Dave Spadaro stopped by during Action News Mornings on June 15, 2018 to give viewers a look at one of the team's Super Bowl LII championship rings. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles' Dave Spadaro stopped by during Action News Mornings on Friday to give viewers a look at one of the team's Super Bowl LII championship rings.

Action News anchors Tamala Edwards and Gray Hall and meteorologist David Murphy all got to try on the massive, jewel-encrusted ring!



According to the Eagles, "the ring is made of 10-karat white gold and features 219 diamonds and 17 genuine green sapphires with a total weight of 9.15 carats. The rare rough green sapphires were secured to match the official team color. The ring top features the Eagle head logo, set atop the Vince Lombardi Trophy and custom-cut, genuine green baguette sapphires surrounded by intricate, pavé-set diamonds. Fifty-two pavé-set diamonds are set within the Eagle head, signifying Super Bowl LII.

"The bottom portion of the base of the trophy features 13 pavé-set diamonds representing the 13 regular season victories that tied the franchise record. The top of the trophy is adorned with three diamonds, representing not only the number of times the Eagles were deemed underdogs, but also the number of post-season victories it took to be crowned World Champions. A large marquise-cut diamond is featured at the top of the Vince Lombardi Trophy to represent the first Super Bowl Championship in franchise history. To round out the ring top, the words "WORLD CHAMPIONS" adorn the top and bottom edges."

Eagles receive Super Bowl rings
The Philadelphia Eagles players and organization received their Super Bowl rings in South Philadelphia Thursday night and the hardware is laced in diamonds.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Eagles receive Super Bowl LII championship rings
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Doug Marrone takes subtle dig at Doug Pederson, shrugs off Eagles coach's criticism in book
Eagles' Nick Foles will play Thursday night against Browns
Carson Wentz returns to team drills, shares first-team reps with Nick Foles
Eagles QB Carson Wentz to resume 11-on-11 work on Sunday
Eagles QB Nick Foles suffers minor shoulder strain vs. Patriots
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Show More
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
More News