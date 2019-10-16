Villanova's Megan Vermeil working hard to live up to that famous last time

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dick Vermeil patrolled the sidelines for seven seasons as Eagles head coach. Well, now his Sunday sideline view has taken on a much different look.This past Sunday afternoon, he was watching the Villanova women's field hockey team, instead of his beloved Birds. That's because Vermeil loves his granddaughter, Megan Vermeil.Megan is a senior forward for the Wildcats. On Tuesday, she was named Big East player of the Week, scoring four goals in front of the man she calls "Dad Dad."Jamie Apody has her story.