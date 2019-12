The win against the Giants on Monday night wasn't pretty, but it gave the Philadelphia Eagles control of their playoff destiny.But how much confidence should fans have in a team that needed overtime to beat a 2-win Giants team starting a fading Eli Manning?Ducis Rodgers takes stock of the Birds and reassesses the situation in the NFC East playoff race.Do you think it will catapult the Birds to the postseason? Vote in this week's Sports Flash poll.