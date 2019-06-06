Golden State Warriors confirm co-owner shoved Raptors' Kyle Lowry

The investor has been identified as Mark Stevens. The Dubs say there is no place for such interaction between fans-or anyone-and players at an NBA game.
Full statement from the Golden State Warriors:
"Mr. Stevens' behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization. We're extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans -- or anyone -- and players at an NBA game. Mr. Stevens will not be in attendance at any of the remaining games of the 2019 NBA Finals. Review of this matter is ongoing."
NBA superstar Lebron James is weighing in, saying Stevens: "knew the rules more than just the average person sitting watching the game courtside so for that Something needs to be done ASAP! A swift action for his actions."
Check out more stories about the Golden State Warriors and the NBA Finals.