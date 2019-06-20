Sports

103-year-old woman sets 50-meter world record at National Senior Games

She's 103 with an amazing nickname, and she's the proud owner of the 50-meter dash world record.

On June 17, Julia "Hurricane" Hawkins ran a 21.06 to establish a new benchmark in the 100-plus age division during the National Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Video of her finish was shared by Geoff Grammer on Twitter via Storyful.

She later took home gold in the 100-meter after running a 46.07.
