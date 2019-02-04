PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
espn

WATCH: Eagles' Chris Long named Walter Payton Man of the Year award for literacy efforts

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Long tackling water issues across the globe. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on PHL17 on November 7, 2017. (Photo by Paul Abell/Invision for NFL/AP Images)

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year on Saturday for his activities off the field.

Long donated the entire amount of his first four game checks to fund his "First Quarter for Literacy" program, which gives free books and mentoring services to families.

Long, the son of Hall of Famer Howie Long, also said he would match donations up to$25,000 from any opponent who wanted to donate.

He also climbed Mount Kilimanjaro with other NFL players and some U.S. military veterans to raise money to build clean water wells in East Africa.

A year ago, Long donated his entire salary to support education in cities where he has played: St. Louis, Boston and Philadelphia.

In addition to the award, the NFL will donate $250,000 to the The Chris Long Foundation, which includes programs focusing on clean water, military appreciation, homelessness and youth.

"Yeah, it's a tremendous honor," Long said. "[But] it's not why we do the work we do off the field. I think the other 31 nominees are remarkable men. I had the privilege of hanging out with them all week and a lot of them already know I learned [about] a lot of their causes and I'm excited to see if there's synergy as a brotherhood in different causes that we are involved in.

"I don't know, I'm very humbled. It's hard to feel deserving with those guys on stage and, obviously, this guy right here on the statue. It's a very heavy statue and it makes sense because his legacy is immense. I'm just honored."



-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesSuper Bowlespnchris longnflphiladelphia eagles
(Copyright ©2019 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Eagles QB Carson Wentz says he could have been better teammate
Eagles QB Carson Wentz says he could have been better teammate
South Jersey students host annual Super Bowl hoagie sale for great cause
Sources: Eagles expected to franchise, then trade Nick Foles
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Staying home sick after the Super Bowl? You're not alone
Eagles QB Carson Wentz says he could have been better teammate
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest scoring Super Bowl ever
Eagles QB Carson Wentz says he could have been better teammate
More Sports
Top Stories
Eagles QB Carson Wentz says he could have been better teammate
Man, 21, shot in stomach after handing over wallet
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Man killed, father seriously injured in Crescentville fire
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
Super Bowl drivers reminded of new Pa. DUI law
Off-duty sergeant helps nab armed Little Caesar robber
Man arrested for killing mother's boyfriend in Upper Dublin
Show More
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
5 die when plane hits Calif. house, sparks fire
Philadelphia priest placed on leave following sex assault allegations
Crash knocks down traffic lights in Center City
Man shot and killed outside Frankford restaurant
More News