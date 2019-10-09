Sports

Wells Fargo Center unveils stress-relieving 'rage room' for Flyers fans

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Inside the newly-transformed Wells Fargo Center, fans will find a unique room where they can "decompress."

It's called the "Disassembly Room," and it's the first-ever rage room, where you can go and literally just break stuff.



"The concept is definitely one-of-a-kind and non-traditional," said Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations of Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center. "We ran the concept by some of our fans who told us they thought this would be a fresh way to have some harmless fun. I had never heard of a rage room before the design team pitched the idea. Now, I can't wait to get in there and take a few whacks."

Through scheduled sessions that can be reserved in advance, fans unleash their rage on items like televisions and dishes using bats, sledgehammers and more. Fans will even be able to take their anger out on the logo of an opposing team.

The unique room comes as the entire sports complex underwent extensive renovations this past summer as part of the Transformation 2020 project.



The Disassembly Room will debut to the public on the Flyers home opener vs. the New Jersey Devils Wednesday, October 9.

