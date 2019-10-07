Wells Fargo unveils major upgrades ahead of new Philadelphia Flyers season

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia underwent extensive renovations this past summer as part of the Transformation 2020 project.With all-new renovated concourses and concession areas, fans will also notice there are all new seats and a new scoreboard - the most technologically advanced in the world.The third level will be where fans see the biggest change. The whole level used to consist of 26 balcony suites. Now all-new seats have been added and standing room only areas for $25 a ticket.The standing room area takes up half the level and is called "The Assembly Room."Mike Shane, The Chief Business Officer for the Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center, says everything in the room has been carefully thought out."The theme is the confluence of Philly's passion for sports and its historic roots," said Shane. The room is decorated with couches and chairs, lamps, and four functioning fireplaces, which gives it a living room feel.A whole new food and cocktail menu has been created to complement the décor. Some of the food offerings include Old Philly Loop Pretzels, Tavern Tots, Outrageous Taco, and turkey wings. The Executive Chef at The Wells Fargo Center, Anthony Campagna, explained the turkey wing offering, "We wanted to take it up a couple of notches. We all know Benjamin wanted the turkey to be the national bird."The Sexy Franklin and Smoke Signal Old-Fashioned are two new fun additions to the drink menu.Kate Foley, Premium Division Manager at the Wells Fargo Center, says, "The idea behind the cocktail menu is looking at products that are local to the area and using those ingredients to enhance our cocktail menu."In addition, a unique art program has been curated to feature works that will keep with the historical meets modern vibe.There will be two life-size step-in murals to create an immersive and Instagram-worthy experience. Four portraits of historic Philadelphians reimaged with a modern twist will be hanging.The first portrait revealed was a younger version of Benjamin Franklin. The remaining three portraits and two murals will be unveiled during the Flyers home opener on October 9.