What should we expect from the 2021 Philadelphia Phillies?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10459105" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jamie Apody goes one-on-one with Phillies opening day starting pitcher Aaron Nola.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's something about baseball that always makes me feel like all is right with the world.Even when it isn't.And after the year we've all been through, it sure will bring back some sort of normalcy to see the Phillies play a 162-game season with some fans in the stands.It's hard to believe they've gone nine straight seasons without making the playoffs, the longest active streak in the National League.Is this the year they finally get back to October baseball? Joe Girardi says its time.On paper they have as good a shot as any, especially with JT Realmuto back and some pieces added to the much-maligned bullpen.As usual, it'll probably come down to pitching.What worries me? Is that the rest of the Division is REALLY good. The Braves won it last year, the Nationals are still really good, the Mets added a lot of pieces and seem stacked and the Marlins made the playoffs last year too.This could be the toughest division in baseball.THAT is what concerns me.I do have full faith in Dave Dombrowski to keep this team competitive, I just have less faith in the lineup.We'll see what happens. PLAY BALL.