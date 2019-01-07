PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles vs. Saints: What's being said about the NFC Divisional Round matchup

Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson speaks after the Birds' victory over Bears.

The red-hot Eagles are headed to the Big Easy to take on the No. 1 seeded New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round matchup. Here are some headlines from across the country about what's being said ahead of the game.

- New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Who has the advantage? -- NOLA.com

- Eagles remember Saints running up the score, excited for playoff rematch -- Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

- Philadelphia Eagles open as significant underdogs; How much are New Orleans Saints favored by? -- Daniel Gallen, PennLive.com

- Can Weekend's Winners Keep Winning? -- Mike Tanier, Bleacher Report

- Eagles-Saints Betting Odds: Opening Spread, Trends for NFC Divisional Game -- Evan Abrams, The Action Network

- Nick Foles is likely playing in his final games for the Eagles -- Matt Bonesteel, Washington Post

- So Nick Foles and the Eagles are doing the whole underdog thing again, huh? -- Adam Stites, SBNation

- It's A WonderFoles Life: The Eagles Cannot Trade Nick Foles, Not Now, Not Ever -- Howard Megdal, Forbes

- The Eagles' impossible Foles decision: Can they afford to lose him? -- Kevin Seifert, ESPN

