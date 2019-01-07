The red-hot Eagles are headed to the Big Easy to take on the No. 1 seeded New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round matchup. Here are some headlines from across the country about what's being said ahead of the game.
- New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Who has the advantage? -- NOLA.com
- Eagles remember Saints running up the score, excited for playoff rematch -- Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
- Philadelphia Eagles open as significant underdogs; How much are New Orleans Saints favored by? -- Daniel Gallen, PennLive.com
- Can Weekend's Winners Keep Winning? -- Mike Tanier, Bleacher Report
- Eagles-Saints Betting Odds: Opening Spread, Trends for NFC Divisional Game -- Evan Abrams, The Action Network
- Nick Foles is likely playing in his final games for the Eagles -- Matt Bonesteel, Washington Post
- So Nick Foles and the Eagles are doing the whole underdog thing again, huh? -- Adam Stites, SBNation
- It's A WonderFoles Life: The Eagles Cannot Trade Nick Foles, Not Now, Not Ever -- Howard Megdal, Forbes
- The Eagles' impossible Foles decision: Can they afford to lose him? -- Kevin Seifert, ESPN
-----
