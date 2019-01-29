PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Will video game reveal Bryce Harper's team?

EMBED </>More Videos

Will video game reveal Bryce Harper's team? Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Bryce Harper rumors are reaching a fever pitch.

There is speculation that the superstar free agent will make his choice official this week.

And the Philadelphia Phillies are still one of the most talked-about teams.

Harper will be on the cover of "MLB The Show '19" video game.

The new version doesn't come out until March, but the makers are hinting at a big reveal Tuesday.


"You'll want to keep an eye on this account tomorrow... just saying," the "MLB The Show" Twitter account said.

That sparked social media chatter on which hat or jersey Harper will be wearing in the photo.
