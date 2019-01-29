Will video game reveal Bryce Harper's team?

You'll want to keep an eye on this account tomorrow... just saying.



The Bryce Harper rumors are reaching a fever pitch.There is speculation that the superstar free agent will make his choice official this week.And the Philadelphia Phillies are still one of the most talked-about teams.Harper will be on the cover of "MLB The Show '19" video game.The new version doesn't come out until March, but the makers are hinting at a big reveal Tuesday."You'll want to keep an eye on this account tomorrow... just saying," the "MLB The Show" Twitter account said.That sparked social media chatter on which hat or jersey Harper will be wearing in the photo.