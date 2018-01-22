SPORTS
With hometown Vikings out, Super Bowl LII ticket prices slightly drop

Minnesota Vikings' Case Keenum reacts on the bench during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Darren Rovell
Super Bowl LII got a bit more affordable with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, avoiding the first ever Super Bowl played by a team in its home stadium.

Get-in ticket prices on resale sites hovered above $4,500 all week with the Vikings having a chance to play on Feb. 4 in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. But when the Vikings went up on the Eagles 7-0 in Sunday's game, asking prices soared to more than $5,400.

The Eagles went on to score 38 unanswered points and prices came down. By the time the game ended, the lowest ticket price Vivid Seats displayed was $4,525, while StubHub had a ticket for $4,776, both before fees.

The other costs in going to the game are, by no means, cheap. The lowest price for direct roundtrip flights from Philadelphia to Minneapolis, leaving Thursday, Feb. 1 and returning Monday, Feb. 5, cost $1,502.

With a limited amount of hotel rooms in and around Minneapolis, hotel rooms are getting exorbitant rates.

A Ramada hotel located 4.3 miles from the Minneapolis city center is asking $779 a night for a room with one king bed during Super Bowl week. The room usually costs $84 a night. A Comfort Inn in Bloomington, Minnesota, located 8 miles from the Minneapolis city center, is asking for $575 a night. The usual price for the equivalent room is $76 a night.

The Eagles will seek their first-ever Super Bowl title against the five-time championNew England Patriots.
