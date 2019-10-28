Sports

Women flash Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole at World Series, get banned from MLB indefinitely

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Three women behind home plate are getting widespread attention after they flashed Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during Game 5 of the World Series Sunday night in Washington, D.C.

The incident happened during the bottom of the 7th inning at Nationals Park, when the Nats' Ryan Zimmerman was at bat.

Julia Rose said she and a second woman were banned by Major League Baseball for the incident.

She shared a photo of what appeared to be a letter from David L. Thomas, Vice President of Security & Ballpark Operations at MLB.





"During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business. You were also part of a scheme in which you induced others to expose themselves to promote the business," the letter read.

"You are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely," the message, which appeared to be signed by Thomas, continued.

6abc, as well as our sister KTRK in Houston, contacted MLB who released this statement about the matter:

"The fans who were involved in exposing themselves during Game 5 of the World Series violated the Nationals Fan Code of Conduct. As a result, they were removed from the stadium and are suspended indefinitely from attending an MLB ballpark or facility."

Fans can find the code of conduct on the team's website.

The second woman, Lauren Summer, said in response to one media outlet that there was actually a third woman named Kayla Lauren involved in the incident.

Some online users are coming to the women's defense, saying that the league shouldn't ban them because they were trying to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Watch the full interview with Julia, Lauren and Kayla
EMBED More News Videos

The women spoke to ABC13 saying that they pulled the incident to raise awareness for breast cancer.



Though the incident seemed to distract some fans, it didn't throw Gerrit Cole or the rest of the Astros off their game.

The Astros won 7-1 and are now just one game away from capturing their second World Series title in just three years.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsworld seriesaction news sportshouston astroswashington nationalsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sought as person of interest in N.J. couple's slaying
Phillies introduce Joe Girardi as new manager
Video captures driver violently crashing into several parked cars
Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour
SEPTA train strikes pedestrian in Swarthmore
Philadelphia police officer injured in crash
High school QB critically injured in championship game
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, nice today
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
Suspects wanted for robbing Five Guys in Northeast Philadelphia: Police
Man dies after being shot in head in Philadelphia: Police
More TOP STORIES News