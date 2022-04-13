jersey shore

Nice weather brings spring breakers to the Jersey Shore

Action News spoke with a crew from Downingtown, Pa., who saw the forecast and grabbed their beach gear.
SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Wednesday's nice weather drew people to the Jersey Shore for spring break.

A gentle ocean breeze made for perfect jacket weather on the beach in Sea Isle City.

"I'm on spring break. I teach fourth grade and we just thought it would be fun for the kids to run around all day," said Samantha Hamill of Downingtown.

Darlene Allison, a teacher who has the whole week off, said, "I actually got down here over the weekend, and it was cold. Like I had the fireplace on, but yesterday and today have been amazing."

While some shops and restaurants in town are currently closed on weekdays, Dalrymple's Card and Gift Shop is open year-round and looks forward to a busy summer with plenty of employees.

"It seems to be better. I am hearing from a lot of friends that things are difficult," said co-owner Chuck Dalrymple. "I think it's going to be much better than last year. I really do."

One issue Dalrymple says is inventory shipments are running late.

"We were already fighting for chairs, and we're two weeks behind on that. So we just don't know what's going to happen," added Dalrymple.

He says he does anticipate being fully stocked up on beach supplies in time for Memorial Day weekend.

