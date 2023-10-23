Spring Mountain is known for snowy fun, skiing and tubing. But this time of year the screams coming from the mountain are a little more terrifying.

Ski Mountain turns into Scream Mountain for Halloween

SPRING MOUNT, Pa. (WPVI) -- Spring Mountain is known for snowy fun, skiing and tubing.

But this time of year, the screams coming from the mountain are a little more terrifying.

The Montgomery County ski resort has been converted into a haunted hill with a three-part journey for Halloween.

It starts with a chair lift overlooking the scenes and listening to the screams.

Brave visitors walk through haunted woods with live actors popping out at every twist and turn.

Then a haunted tractor ride with interactive scares along the way.

You can cap off the visit with food, drink and live music in the courtyard.

The Haunt is live through Sunday, October 29.

757 Spring Mount Road, Spring Mount, PA 19478