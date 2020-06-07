Cooking with Tam and Rocco: BBQ baby back ribs

1.75oz Kosher salt

1.75oz Corse ground Black Pepper

1oz Garlic salt

1oz Sugar

3/4oz Paprika

3/4oz Chipotle Pepper

1/3oz Onion salt

2 racks of ribs, baby back of St. Louis Style

Olive oil

1 can of cola

Brown sugar

Honey

1 stick of butter

Aluminum Foil

Pecan wood

Lump charcoal

Our own Tamala Edwards has been offering some daily staying at home inspiration and cooking recipes along with her husband, baker Rocco Lugrine.Check out this one for some finger-lickin' St. Louis style baby back ribs.1. Remove ribs from package and rinse them, pat dry with a paper towel.2. Carefully remove the membrane from the backside of the ribs, throw it away.3. Mix all dry rub ingredients together; rub ribs lightly with olive oil, and liberally coat ribs with dry rub mixture.4. Place ribs in a preheated smoker at 225 degrees; smoke for 3 hours.5. Remove ribs from the smoker.6. Prepare a sheet of aluminum foil with a few slices of butter and brown sugar on top.7. Lightly top ribs with honey and place them curved side down onto the butter and sugar.8. Begin to fold foil around ribs, and pour can of cola into the foil. Fold to seal shut. Double wrap ribs to be sure there are no leaks.9. Return ribs to the smoker and cook at 225 degrees for 2 hours.10. Remove ribs from smoker; allow to rest 10-15 min. Open the foil, and enjoy.