Cooking with Tam and Rocco: Flourless Chocolate Cake

It's the first edition of 'Cooking with Tam and Rocco' - with a flourless chocolate cake!

Action News viewers know about Tam, but who is her husband Rocco?

Rocco Lugrine is known for his delicious work: maybe you tried his pastry, ice cream or confections at famed spots Le Bec Fin, Brasserie Perrier or Miel Patisserie. These days he works as one of the chefs for Barry-Callebaut, the world's largest chocolate company. We also like it when he sends treats into Action News!

The Recipe:

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Ingredients:

1 stick/110gr/3.9 oz Unsalted Butter

1/2 cup/110gr/3.9 oz Sugar

1/2 cup/75 gr/2.6oz 10X Powdered sugar

1/2 cup/75 gr/2.6oz Almond flour

1/3 cup/45 gr/ 1.75 oz Cocoa Powder

3 / 140gr/ Whole Eggs

cup/50 gr/ 1.75 oz Toasted Pecans

cup/ 40 gr/ 1.5 oz Semi-sweet chocolate callets

1. Combine sugars, almond flour and butter in a mixer with a paddle.

2. Cream until fluffy. Add eggs. Mix until combined.

3. Add chocolate callets and toasted pecans.

4. Fold in Cocoa powder. Fill molds full.

Bake 350F for 30 minutes.

Chocolate Ganache

Ingredients:

1/2 cup/ 90gr/ 3oz Heavy cream

1/2 cup/90gr/ 3oz Milk

1/3 cup/75gr/2.5oz Light corn syrup

1 Cup/ 200gr/ Semi-sweet Chocolate Callets

1. Warm milk, cream and corn syrup.

2. Pour over Chocolate Callets. Whisk smooth.

3. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to set overnight or until set.

Decorate your cooled cake.
