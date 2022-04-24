Police: Suspect arrested in Philadelphia stabbing, may be linked to death of 50-year-old woman

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating whether a man arrested for a separate stabbing incident is also responsible for the death of a 50-year-old woman earlier this week.Police say Nancy Roman was found stabbed to death Thursday afternoon inside her Hunting Park apartment on the 3900 block of North 5th Street.A memorial has been set up at the scene in her honor.Investigators are trying to determine if a 29-year-old man arrested for a stabbing on the 2000 block of Conlyn Street Friday morning is connected to Roman's death.The victim who was stabbed Friday in East Germantown remains hospitalized in critical condition.There are no further details provided at this time.