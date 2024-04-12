'Stand Up and Drink' comedy trolley tour returns to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, how about a roving comedy trolley tour!

The "Stand Up and Drink" tour kicks off its Spring series Friday April 12th in Fishtown, with four Philadelphia comedians taking you on a journey through the city with laughter, drinks and of course plenty of fun.

"It's comedy, it's trolley you get a little bit of a tour there. We stop at a beer garden, music - it's just an overall good time," said Philadelphia comedian, Seamus Millar. "Some of the funniest people on the planet are coming out of this city."

Millar has been doing stand up comedy for a decade and says he's so excited to see this comedy trolley tour come back to the city. He says this isn't your traditional comedy show. Some of Philly's best comedians will board the Founding Footsteps Trolley outside the Punch Line and take guests on a two-hour intimate experience. Don't forget to bring your own drinks, this trolley is strictly BYOB.

"Its a variety of comedians. They're great joke writers...Jake Wexler, Joe Mattera, Peggy O'Leary...so it's a nice array who are all great joke writers. But this throws us all out of our element. We can't just rely on our jokes, we're reacting to what's happening at the crosswalk what building are we going past," said Philadelphia comedian, Chip Chantry.

Chantry is another hilarious comedian you'll get to see on this tour. He says every show will be different. The "Stand up and Drink" trolley tour kicks off Friday April 12th from 7 to 9pm.

Tickets are $40 per person and include one drink at Punch Line to cap off the night. The last tour is set for May 3rd.

You can purchase tickets on Foundingfootsteps.com