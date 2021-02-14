standoff

Standoff in Darby may be linked to Walmart shooting: Source

DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are on the scene of a standoff in Darby, Delaware County that may be connected to a shooting at a Walmart earlier in the day.

The standoff began shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Main Street.

Sources say the suspect was involved in an earlier shooting at a nearby Walmart located on MacDade Boulevard in Glenolden.

The shooting occurred before 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The Action Cam on the scene of the shooting showed officers assembling outside the store and some headed inside. Police taped off the area around the Walmart entrance.

Police have not released any further details on the shooting including any injuries.

Action News is told police used the suspect's phone to trace him to the Darby location.

The SWAT unit and several dozen police officers have been called to the barricade situation.

6abc.com will continue to update this report as more information becomes available.
