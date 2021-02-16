Starr Restaurants holding job fair amid Philly pandemic restrictions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite the pandemic restrictions in Philadelphia, one of the city's top culinary organizations is hiring.The Starr Restaurant Group announced it is holding a job fair this week to fill several positions including line cooks, servers and bartenders.The socially distanced job fair will take place Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.It will be held at the Philadelphia Buddakan location at 325 Chestnut Street in Old City.Job seekers should bring their resume and a mask.The restaurant group announced the job fair with a post on social media:"Join our team! We're hiring for Morimoto, Buddakan PA + The Dandelion Pub. We'll be hosting a socially-distanced hiring fair 11am-2pm on Thursday, February 18th & Friday, February 19th at our Philadelphia Buddakan location. We're hiring for line cooks, pastry cooks, prep cooks, dishwashers, servers, food runners, hosts, bartenders and bussers. Looking to join in on the fun? Come prepared with an updated resume, mask and a smile! We can't wait to meet you. #starrrestaurants"