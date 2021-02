EMBED >More News Videos Candyologists are expected to review Candy Funhouse's 3,000 candy items to help the company develop its first branded candy line.

Lowe's is planning to hire more than 50,000 new workers ahead of the spring rush.They are looking to hire full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across the country.The company says it's also issuing $80 million in bonuses to current associates.This will be the seventh bonus Lowe's has given to employees during the pandemic.Full-time hourly associates will get $300 and part-time and seasonal workers will get $150.