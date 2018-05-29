State police issue warning after mysterious explosions in Bucks Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on May 29, 2018. (WPVI)

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Pennsylvania State Police are sounding the alarm about mysterious explosions in the Upper Bucks County area.

It's a story we first told you about last week.

Police now say there have been more than twenty unexplained explosions in the last two months.

Residents have reported hearing the noises in the early morning hours, sometimes waking them up.

Local, state, and federal investigators are searching for a cause but so far, haven't found anything.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-426-TIPS.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionpennsylvania newsRichland Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News