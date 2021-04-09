Politics

State Senator Sharif Street enters US Senate race

By
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- State Senator Sharif Street has officially entered the race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

The 46-year-old joins a crowded Democratic field.

Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh announced her candidacy earlier this week.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and state representative Malcolm Kenyatta are also running on the democratic side.

All are vying for the seat being vacated by Republican Pat Toomey.
