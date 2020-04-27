HOCKESSIN, Delaware (WPVI) -- An organization called "Jeepers Back The Blue" of New Castle County, Delaware came together on Sunday to honor Corporal Stephen Ballard who was killed in the line of duty three years ago.
More than 200 Jeeps passed by Corporal Ballard's home in Hockessin where his family still lives.
Delaware State Police also took part in the rolling tribute with lights flashing.
Ballard's widow, Louise Cummings, says it's all about supporting each other every day.
Corporal Ballard was shot and killed on April 26, 2017 when he confronted two men in a suspicious vehicle outside of a Wawa in Bear, Delaware.
Fallen Delaware corporal honored on anniversary of death
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More