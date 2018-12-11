Stepmother sentenced 28 years for starving 5-year-old boy

EMBED </>More Videos

On Friday, she was found guilty of forcing her then 5-year-old son, Jordan Bleimeyer, to live in a filthy closet.

SPRING, Texas (WPVI) --
A woman has been sentenced to 28 years after she was found guilty of starving her stepson in 2014.

In February 2015, Tammi Bleimeyer, 37, was arrested and charged with injury to a child by omission.

On Friday, she was found guilty of forcing her then 5-year-old stepson, Jordan Bleimeyer, to live in a filthy closet.

In March 2014, the victim's then-16-year-old stepbrother alerted deputies about the alleged abuse. He said the boy was forced to wear a diaper and lived in a closet under the stairs with no food.

Deputies say they tried to find the child, but Tammi and the boy's father, Bradley Bleimeyer, 24, were being uncooperative.

According to deputies, the victim had allegedly been removed from the home by his stepmother before they showed up.

The next day, authorities used cell phone records to find the child, who they believed was in imminent danger. They tracked Tammi's cell phone to a motel in Humble, where they found the child. He was in the motel with the woman, they say, and that they noticed Bradley leaving earlier in the day.

Upon locating the boy, deputies say he had bumps, bruises, and was severely underweight. They say because of his appearance, they called emergency personnel and the child was transported to an Humble hospital, and then later to Texas Children's Hospital.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abuseu.s. & worldsentencingTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
SEPTA bus hit by stray bullet
Could flipping board at 30th Street Station be staying after all?
AC mayor, councilman plead not guilty in municipal court
Judge orders release of mom whose baby was ripped away
Kelce helps Mini Mummer's family with baby announcement
Teens recall attack at Deptford Mall over parking spot
Residents escape Rittenhouse Square high-rise fire
Police: Suspects sought in Metro PCS robberies in West Philly
Show More
High school football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Apple Watch saves man's life, detecting heart condition
Man stabbed in the head seeks help in North Philly church
Neighbors fill growing Pa. pothole with Christmas tree
Recalled breakfast sausage links may have metal inside
More News