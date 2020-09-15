Society

California police officer praised for the way he helped a non-verbal child with autism

STOCKTON, California -- A Stockton Police Department officer is being praised for the way he helped a child with autism found alone downtown.

In a post on Facebook, the police department said "#ItsWhatWeDo" when detailing the thoughtful action an officer took to help a child with special needs.



Police say a community member called authorities when a child who appeared "scared and confused" was spotted alone.

According to SPD, a bike officer located the child and identified him through a bus pass.

That's when the officer learned the child had non-verbal autism. In order to communicate, the officer reportedly gave the child a pencil and paper to write on.

It was through this gesture that police say the officer was able to locate a family member and reunite the child safely.

RELATED: Driver caught with DIY hand-drawn license plate
EMBED More News Videos

Police had one piece of advice for the culprit, "Pro Tip: Don't forget to draw the registration sticker."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniaautismspecial needs childrenphotosu.s. & worldpolice officerviral
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump in Philly: President to visit for ABC News event
Wolf hits back after judge rules against virus restrictions
Louisville to pay millions in Breonna Taylor's settlement: LIVE
Dining on the Main Line at Rosalie, Blue Pearl Cafe and Autograph
Effects of West Coast wildfires can be seen in Philly sky
No, you can't pre-order a COVID-19 vaccine, warns BBB
Man drowns at NJ shore in seas churned by hurricane
Show More
SPONSORED: Discover fall fun in Lancaster County
Lego to stop using plastic bags per kids' requests
Several local malls, including King of Prussia, to be closed on Thanksgiving
VIDEO: Man attacked, car stolen at Delco Sunoco station
Shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 hurt in Montco: DA
More TOP STORIES News