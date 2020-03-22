EMT jumps from ambulance stolen from outside of hospital, sustains minor injuries, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said someone stole an ambulance from outside of the hospital and took it on a joy ride with an EMT still inside early Sunday.

The incident began around 1:30 a.m. when someone jumped into an ambulance at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and drove away with one of the EMTs sill in the back of the ambulance.

Investigators said the EMT, realizing what had occurred, dialed 911 from his cell phone and then jumped out of the moving vehicle somewhere in the 10000 block of Meadow Lane.

Police eventually located the ambulance parked in the Philadelphia Mills Shopping Center on Franklin Mills Circle.

Officials said the EMT suffered cuts and bruises when he jumped from the back of the ambulance. He was treated at Jefferson Torresdale for non-life-threatening injuries.

So far there have not been any arrests made.

The incident remains under investigation.
