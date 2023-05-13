WATCH VIDEOS

Stolen car crashes into Philadelphia home; driver sought by police

Someone was inside the home at the time of the crash, but officials say they were not injured.

Saturday, May 13, 2023 10:51PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A stolen car crashed into a Philadelphia home early on Saturday morning, according to police.

Officials say it happened around 2 a.m. on West Boston Street.

Police say a stolen red Kia crashed into the back of a home after the driver lost control of the car.

The driver fled the scene, according to officials.

Someone was inside the home at the time of the crash, but officials say they were not injured.

Now officials say the house is structurally sound, and the car was removed from the house's wall.

