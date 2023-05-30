Teens steal 21 guns from Bucks County store before leading officers on chase: Police

Three Philadelphia teens were arrested after police say they stole 21 guns from a gun store in Middletown Township, and then led police on a chase.

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three Philadelphia teens were arrested after police say they stole 21 guns from a gun store in Middletown Township, Bucks County, and then led police on a chase.

Police said the incident began when five teens broke into the LugarMan gun store in the 2800 block of E. Old Lincoln Highway early Tuesday morning and triggered an alarm.

Surveillance video shows the suspects climbing onto the roof of the building and breaking a window to enter.

The teens are also caught on video smashing cases with guns inside.

Responding officers were able to chase the suspects' vehicle.

The chase moved into Falls Township where officers put down spike strips to try to stop the vehicle before it crossed a bridge into Trenton, New Jersey.

The spike strips caused damage to the vehicle, but the suspects were still able to make it across the bridge into Trenton before they hit a pole.

The teenage suspects then started to run from the vehicle, police said.

Police were able to take three suspects, who were all between 15 and 16 years old, into custody.

Two suspects remain on the run, police said.

Police said all 21 stolen guns were recovered.