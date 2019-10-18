Storybook Land ride incident leaves guest injured, Egg Harbor Township police say

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A guest was injured during an incident at an amusement park in South Jersey on Friday.
It happened at Storybook Land located on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.
According to the park, the incident happened on the "Out on a Limb" swing ride.
Officials say the guest required medical attention. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.
The ride has been closed pending inspection.
The incident comes less than a week after a deadly accident at a South Jersey festival on October 12.
Hailey McMullen, 10, of Deerfield Township was thrown to her death from the "Xtreme" ride at the 41st Deerfield Township Harvest Festival.
State officials have shut down an amusement ride and all other similar rides at the park.
