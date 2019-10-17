child death

State shuts down rides after child dies at Deerfield Harvest Festival: report

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- State officials have shut down an amusement ride and all other similar rides in New Jersey after a 10-year-old girl was thrown to her death from one at a festival over the weekend.

The Community Affairs Department says inspectors have yet to determine what caused the incident on the Wisdom Super Sizzler which took the life of Hailey McMullen of Deerfield Township.

EMBED More News Videos

911 calls released following deadly accident at New Jersey festival on October 12, 2019.



She was ejected from the ride and taken to a hospital, where she died.

NJ.com reports state inspection records show the ride was in full compliance in April. Earlier reports found some electrical repairs, a restraining bolt that needed to be replaced and missing permit stickers.

EMBED More News Videos

Grief counselors on hand following death of girl at NJ fall festival. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at noon on October 15, 2019.



The ride's operator claims there was never a major incident involving the ride in its 27 years of operation.


Information from: NJ.com
